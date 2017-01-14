Big Show Training For Shaq Battle Big Show, who will be stepping into the ring with 44-year-old NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal at this year’s WrestleMania, has apparently been hitting the gym hard in anticipation for his bout with four-time NBA Champion. Show may be in the best shape of his life, if recent pictures are any indication. Hey @Shaq…glad your training!!

Because so am I! #GiantAbs #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/1WepdkHqWj — Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) January 15, 2017 The Rock Congratulates Triple H Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock) sent along a nice congratulatory message to Triple H following today’s successful WWE UK Championship Tournament in Blackpool, England. The Great One is currently in production for the upcoming season of his hit HBO series “Ballers”, and recently met with the president of DC Comics to prep for his role as the villain Black Adam in “Shazam”. @TripleH Congrats Trip, production and the roster! Great to see the biz grow. Exciting time. Congrats again — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017