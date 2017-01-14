Michael Cole Praises Nigel McGuinness After Day One Of WWE UK Tournament, Cody Rhodes Responds To “Stardust” Heckler At Recent Show

Cody Rhodes Responds to ‘Stardust’ Heckler Apparently when you yell “Stardust” at Cody Rhodes during a match, the former WWE Superstar doesn’t take too kindly to the remark. Go figure. Cody was in action for the DEFY promotion in Seattle this Friday, facing off against Shane Strickland (who plays Killshot in Lucha Underground). Someone called @CodyRhodes a bad name last night. He responded in kind. #defy1 @StricklandShane pic.twitter.com/kYAH4DBCdv — Dan L (@LegacyX0) January 14, 2017 Cole Praises Nigel on UK Commentary Michael Cole had some high praise for his WWE UK Championship Tournament broadcast partner Nigel McGuinness, who joined him for the first time on commentary this Saturday afternoon. From feedback we’ve seen for the event, the new duo have been receiving a ton of positive notes, and Cole in particular was more fired up at times than he has been in quite some time. “This is wrestling”. My honor to call the matches of 16 impressive young men tonight. #wweukct! I can’t wait for tomorrow night — Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) January 14, 2017 And where has @McGuinnessNigel been all my life! Way to kick off ur wwe career. #wweukct — Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) January 14, 2017