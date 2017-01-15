Episode #1 (1) Tempura Boyz def. Coast 2 Coast, Cheeseburger & Will Ferrara in a triple threat tag team match. The Young Bucks were ringside scouting talent for the match, and selected the Tempura Boyz to get a title shot later in the night. (2) Marty Scurll def. Juice Robinson to retain the ROH TV Championship. – Scurll issued an open challenge to the ROH roster and says that he’s not getting any competition as champion. He brags about being undefeated and undisputed. Out comes Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Jay White, Lio Rush, Donovan Dijak and Jonathan Gresham who take issue with that statement. Sabin announces that they’ll be facing each other to determine who should get the next title shot. (3) Jay Briscoe def. Jay Lethal to advance to the finals of the Decade of Excellence tournament. Good match, with Lethal missing the Lethal Injection and Briscoe winning with a big lariat. He got in Adam Cole’s face after the match, to end the first episode. Episode #2 (1) War Machine vs. Punisher Martinez & BJ Whitmer ends in a double count-out, after a big brawl broke out and all four guys fought around ringside and eventually into the back. (2) The Kingdom def. The Bruiserweights & Joseph Agau. The Kingdom haven’t had a defense yet and they’ve already held the trios titles longer than six of the NJPW trios reigns. It’s a miracle. (3) The Young Bucks def. The Tempura Boyz to retain the ROH Tag Team Championships. Hangman Page was ringside and attacked the Boyz after the match. (4) Donovan Dijack def. Jonathan Gresham, Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Lio Rush and Jay White in a six-way match to earn a shot at the ROH TV title. Faceoff with Scurll after the match to end the episode. Episode #3 (1) Kelly Klein & Kennadi Brink def. Faye Jackson & Sumie Sakai in a Women of Honor match. Trouble in paradise between Klein and Brink after the match. (2) Hangman Page def. Matt Sells in a quick squash match. – The Young Bucks came out after the match and double superkicked Sells. They brought out the reasons we’re all here: Cody Rhodes and ROH World Champion Adam Cole. Cody buried the town and crapped on the fans, who chanted “we still love you” anyways. He trashes Jay Lethal and calls him a “doorman” and not a “gatekeeper”. Lethal rushes the ring and takes a beatdown from Bullet Club, and the save is made by Bobby Fish and Motor City Machine Guns. (3) Bobby Fish & Jay Lethal def. Adam Cole & Cody Rhodes. Fish actually tapped out the champion with a kneebar. Episode #4 (1) Mark Briscoe def. Sal Rinauro. Shane Taylor and Keith Lee came out to attack Mark, and his brother made the save. A big brawl broke out between the two teams. (2) The Rebellion def. Dalton Castle & The Boys (3) Silas Young def. Bull James (4) Colt Cabana def. The Boys in a handicap match, with Dalton Castle on commentary. (5) Christopher Daniels def. Jay Briscoe in the finals of the Decade of Excellence Tournament. This was a great match, and Daniels finally got his big win with the Angel’s Wings off the top rope. One of the best wrestlers in TNA and ROH history to never win either the TNA or ROH world titles, stares down Adam Cole as the crowd chants “next world champ” to end the taping.