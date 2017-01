Neville To Compete at UK Tournament According to James McKenna of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Neville will compete at the WWE UK Tournament in a non-tournament match. The opponent was not named but McKenna said that it will make fans very happy. You can see his tweet below: holy hell. word is neville is wrestling a match during the #WWEUKCT (NOT a tournament match) & his opponent is gonna make people VERY happy. — big banter james (@chillhartman) January 15, 2017