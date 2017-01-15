Vince & Stephanie Wish Shane a Happy Birthday, Slow Motion Footage of Corbin vs Cena, Happy Hour with John Cena & Nikki Bella (Videos)

corbin vs cena

Vince & Stephanie Wish Shane a Happy Birthday

Today is WWE Smackdown Live commissioner Shane McMahon’s 47th birthday. His father Vince McMahon and sister Stephanie McMahon posted the following on Twitter:

Slow Motion Footage of Corbin vs Cena

WWE has released the following video, featuring slow motion footage of John Cena vs Baron Corbin on Smackdown Live last week:

Happy Hour with John Cena & Nikki Bella

The following video features John Cena and Nikki Bella enjoy a bottle of wine during Happy Hour:
