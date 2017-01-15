WWE UK Championship Tournament Night 2 Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

Share your thoughts on the WWE UK Championship Tournament Night 2 in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #WrestleZone hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking these social media buttons! Tweet WWE UK Championship Tournament Night 2 Results

January 15th, 2017

Report By Joshua Lopez for WrestleZone.com .@sam_gradwell nails @PeteDunneYxB with a tope suicida, sending Dunne crashing into the barricade! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/OLxr9bg9Vz — WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) January 15, 2017 First Match: Pete Dunne vs. Sam Gradwell in a Quarter-Final Round Match in the WWE UK Championship Tournament Gradwell tries to attack Dunne before the bell rings, but the referee holds him back. Gradwell with a right hand to Dunne. Gradwell lands two forearm strikes. Gradwell with a series of clubbing blows to the back of Dunne. Gradwell goes into the ground and pound attack. Dunne with a clothesline to Gradwell. Gradwell responds with a clothesline of his own. Gradwell drops Dunne with a suicide dive. Gradwell drags Dunne out of the ring. Dunne rakes the nose of Gradwell. Dunne goes for a suplex, but Gradwell blocks it. Gradwell connects with a Tiger Suplex on the Ramp. Gradwell rolls Dunne back into the ring. Gradwell connects with a basement dropkick off the top rope. Dunne with a boot to the face of Gradwell. Dunne connects with a snap german suplex. Gradwell plants Dunne with a snap Michinoku Driver for a two count. Gradwell goes back to the top rope. Gradwell goes for the flying headbutt, but Dunne rolls out of the ring. Gradwell with a flying crossbody to Dunne on the outside. Gradwell brings Dunne back in the ring. Dunne knocks Gradwell of the top rope which sends him crashing back first to the outside. Gradwell gets back into the ring at the count of nine. Dunne bodyslams Gradwell into the turnbuckles to pickup the victory. After the match, Dunne plants Gradwell with the Bitter End Driver. Winner: Pete Dunne – For our US WZ Readers, the tournament will begin on the WWE Network at 3pm ET. Make sure to refresh the page throughout the show for the most updated results. For complete results of night one of the tournament, click here.