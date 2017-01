WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka has posted the following to her personal Twitter account announcing the passing of her father WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka. Snuka had been battling stomach cancer and was 73 years old:

In her tweet Tamina links to the following photo of her holding hands with her Dad:

I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy A photo posted by SaronaSnuka (@saronasnukawwe) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:19am PST



WrestleZone sends it’s condolences to the entire Snuka family.