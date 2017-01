Triple H & Regal On Punishment For Dunne

Pete Dunne attacked his opponent for today Sam Gradwell. Triple H and William Regal decided not to take action against Dunne. They also announced that Gradwell vs Dunne will be the first match of today’s show. You can watch the video below:

Read: WWE UK Championship Tournament Night 2 Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE