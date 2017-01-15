Progress Wrestling ran their CHAPTER 42 event in Birmingham, England today live from the O2 Academy. With WWE in town running their UK Championship Tournament in Blackpool, the Progress fans were treated to some unexpected surprises.

WWE Superstar and former Universal Champion Finn Balor kicked off the show to a massive reaction. Always clever, the UK faithful greeted him with a loud “you’re just a shit Fergal Devitt” chant. Prince Fergal Devitt was of course Balor’s name on the independent scene and in New Japan before heading to NXT. While he is still not cleared to wrestle, Finn did announce that he was cleared to “compete” – in a game of musical chairs with several fans.

Tommy End, who now wrestles as Aleister Black in NXT, also shocked the fans with a surprise appearance, answering the open challenge of Jimmy Havoc. Both Balor and Black (that’d make a cool tag team name, eh?) were unsuccessful in their contests of wrestling and…playing music chairs with grown men.