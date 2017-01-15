Plans For Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar & Do They Have A Match Still At WrestleMania?

This third of four CSR videos this weekend is all about Goldberg vs Brock Lensar. Here’s some highlights:

LaBar: Maybe it’s Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar at ‘FastLane.’ Think about it: These secondary PPV’s need the quality matches. Their attendance has been down. Even the secondary show in Pittsburgh, their attendance was not great, so they need to bump the attendance numbers and Network subscribers by having Goldberg and Lesnar at ‘Fast Lane,” it’s not like they haven’t met each other before.

Juice: You think this will be a throwaway match and have a final match at Mania?

LaBar: Brock beats him in a minute and 26 seconds. They have a match there and then that frees them up for WrestleMania. Let’s not forget, about 9 months ago, the heavy rumored match, and they planted the seeds for Lesnar at WrestleMania was to go against Shane McMahon. So, maybe they go back to that. Maybe Brock and Goldberg will be good to headline the March 5th ‘Fast Lane’ PPV, they’re ‘fast-passing it up’

Juice: That’s crazy to me. I don’t know if, let’s just say, Brock goes against Shane McMahon at WrestleMania, then who does Goldberg face?

LaBar: Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, The Rock….although, I don’t think there’s any room for the Rock at WrestleMania.

Juice: No room for The Rock? There’s like 9 hours to fit in…