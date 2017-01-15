PROGRESS CHAPTER 42 Results (1/15): Matt Riddle Answers Open Challenge, Tommy End In Action, Finn Balor Plays Music Chairs, More

PROGRESS CHAPTER 42

January 15, 2017

Birmingham, England – Finn Balor kicks off the show to a massive ovation. The fans greet him with a warm welcome of “you’re just a shit Fergal Devitt”, before he announces that while he’s not cleared to wrestle tonight, he is cleared to compete…in a game of music chairs. He brings four fans into the ring and the music starts. Some dude named Tom won. Good guy Balor putting over the rookie in his return. (1) Ringkampf def. The London Riots (2) Jack Sexsmith def. Sebastian – Jimmy Havoc comes out and cuts a promo on Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven who are all competing with WWE this weekend. He says he doesn’t blame them for going after more money, but if he ever sees them again they’re dead. He calls out some mystery “guy in the back” for a match… AND IT’S TOMMY “F**KING” END! (3) Jimmy Havoc def. Tommy End. WWE guys putting over Progress guys (and…fans) today. Nice. (4) Alex Windsor def. Livii Grace to advance in the Women’s Championship Natural Progress Tournament. (5) South Pacific Power Trip def. The Origin: Banter Edition (El Ligero & Dave Mastiff) (6) Spud def. Paul Robinson – Rampage Brown comes out for the main event open challenge for his PROGRESS Atlas Championship, and it’s answered by… Matt Riddle! (7) Matt Riddle def. Rampage Brown to win the PROGRESS Atlas Championship!