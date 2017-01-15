UK Finals Set, Dunne Attacks Again Pete Dunne will face 19-year-old sensation Tyler Bate in the finals of the WWE UK Championship Tournament today, live on the WWE Network. Dunne advanced over former TNA star Mark Andrews in the semi-finals this afternoon, while Bate got a huge win over the brutal Wolfgang after the big man upset one of the tournament’s projected winners in Trent Seven. Following his victory, Bate was attacked by Pete Dunne, just 24 hours after doing the same to Sam Gradwell. NXT general manager William Regal confronted the English star immediately after the assault – Regal has been extremely outspoken about Dunne’s action’s thus far in the tournament, and things have built to a fever pitch as he prepares for his championship match in the main event of today’s show. Neville vs. Tommy End Surprises Fans WWE Monday Night Raw star Neville made at appearance at the tournament today, dressed and ready to compete. After spending some time on the mic, the disgruntled Superstar was interrupted by new NXT stand-out Tommy End, who was introduced by his well-known independent name instead of his new WWE given name Aleister Black. After a great, phsyical match, Neville defeated End with the Red Arrow. This was a busy day for End, who as we reported this afternoon, made a surprise appearance at PROGRESS CHAPTER 42 in Birmingham just hours prior, competing against Jimmy Havoc.