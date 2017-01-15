Wrestlezone Year-End Awards: Most Improved 2016

In December we collected over 30,000 votes for each of nine categories from our readers, to determine the nominees for the 2016 Wrestlezone Year-End Awards. The top voted names from each category were then sent to a panel of hand-picked judges from all around the world, with centuries of combined wrestling knowledge and analysis. Thank you to all our awesome readers and panelists who voted in this year’s polls!

Here are the results for Wrestlezone’s Most Improved 2016:

Winner: Broken Matt Hardy – 27.5%