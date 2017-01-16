News for Tonight’s WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar is Back, Jericho and Owens the New Faces of Raw?, Royal Rumble Hype, WZ Live Coverage

Tonight, this week’s edition of WWE Raw will be airing live from the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

No matches have been announced for the show, but Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are expected to appear.

As always, WZ will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of WWE Raw beginning tonight at 8pm EST so be sure to join us then!

WWE.com is hyping the following for tonight:

-Brock Lesnar is back

-Meet the new “faces of Raw” – Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens

-Can Bayley and Sasha Banks attain retribution against Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax?

-Neville aims to claim his crown at Royal Rumble

-Who’s in the Royal Rumble Match?