Injured WWE Star Returns to the Ring

WWE star Naomi, who has been out of action since November with an ankle injury, returned to action at last night’s WWE live event in Birmingham.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Congratulate Tyler Bate

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Tweeted the following, congratulating new WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate:

At 19 years old, who doesn’t think @Tyler_Bate is the future of this industry? Congratulations! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/cPY61ZtOOP — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2017

Congratulations to all the UK competitors, the fans who made #WWEUKCT possible & @Tyler_Bate on becoming the 1st ever #WWEUKChampion! https://t.co/J3zX0XMDTX — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 15, 2017

Top 10 Unexpected WWE Kisses

The following is the latest WWE top 10 video, featuring unexpected kisses: