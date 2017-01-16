Big E Talks “Black Excellence” Tweet, Performing on MLK Day WWE stars The New Day appeared on Arkansas NBC affiliate KARK 4 News today to discuss performing on WWE Raw on MLK Day, and the “Black Excellence” Tweet issued by New Day last month featuring them, along with Sasha Banks and Rich Swann with their respective WWE titles. You can watch the appearance below, and Big E had the following to say on the Tweet: “The fact that we have talented performers of color is something that is very big for us. This day means a lot to all of us, not just the in-ring performers, but all people of color who are excelling. That’s something that we all want to embrace and to celebrate.” .@WWEBigE talks #BlackExcellence and importance of #MLKDay on @KARK4News cc: @TrueKofi@XavierWoodsPhD@dj45williamspic.twitter.com/1OgK0Bcssu — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 16, 2017 Larry Zbyszko on Wrestlers in Pornography “WWE Hall of Famer,” final AWA World Champion and former WCW Wrestler & commentator “The Living Legend” Larry Zbyszko discusses dating legendary female wrestling personality Missy Hyatt who has done some work in pornography in recent years. Zbyszko also gives his opinion on the growing list of other wrestlers and valets who have been involved in pornography: Behind-the-Scenes of Bella Twins in Music Video Sophia Grace’s “Hollywood” music video, featuring The Bella Twins, Naomi, Sasha Banks and Lana, will premiere on SmackDown Live: