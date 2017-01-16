Enzo Amore Talks Appearing on Raw with Shawn Michaels, Press for John Cena Granting a Wish, Scott Steiner in New Foreign Film (Video)

|
Enzo Amore Talks Appearing on Raw with Shawn Michaels
WWE star Enzo Amore recently spoke with WWE.com and reacted to appearing on Raw last week with Shawn Michaels. Enzo had the following to say on the experience:
Press for John Cena Granting a Wish
WWE star John Cena met 8-year-old Dillan Burr at last month’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York, and The Madison County Courier, The Rome Sentinel and NYUp.com all covered the meeting, which was setup via Make-a-Wish.
Scott Steiner in New Foreign Film
Former WWE and WCW star Scott Steiner is starring in a foreign film titled “Enredados, La confusión”, which will be released in February. Steiner appears in the official trailer in the movie which you can watch below: