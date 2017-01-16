Enzo Amore Talks Appearing on Raw with Shawn Michaels, Press for John Cena Granting a Wish, Scott Steiner in New Foreign Film (Video)

Enzo Amore Talks Appearing on Raw with Shawn Michaels WWE star Enzo Amore recently spoke with WWE.com and reacted to appearing on Raw last week with Shawn Michaels. Enzo had the following to say on the experience: “Oh yeah, all day. They tell you that you never want to meet your heroes. Well, I’m so glad I got an opportunity to meet Shawn Michaels, because he didn’t let any of my expectations down. He’s the coolest guy ever. He’s the G.O.A.T. in the ring and being able to speak with him for hours about the business, about times he had, about in-ring work, about the match that Big Cass had, being able to crotch chop in the ring with him, it was just so surreal. Crazy!” Press for John Cena Granting a Wish WWE star John Cena met 8-year-old Dillan Burr at last month’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York, and The Madison County Courier, The Rome Sentinel and NYUp.com all covered the meeting, which was setup via Make-a-Wish. Scott Steiner in New Foreign Film Former WWE and WCW star Scott Steiner is starring in a foreign film titled “Enredados, La confusión”, which will be released in February. Steiner appears in the official trailer in the movie which you can watch below: