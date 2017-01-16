Predicting The WWE World Title Pictures, Reaction To UK Tournament

This final video of the four from CSR starts off with Josh Isenberg talking about the UK title tournament.

It’s then followed up with Justin LaBar and Juice Springsteen discussing both WWE World Championship and Universal title pictures. Here’s some highlights:

Juice: I believe Owens and Jericho is the obvious option here. It’s crazy that they’ve been able to drag it on for this long and keep being able to add things like Jericho winning the U.S title and all that stuff, but like I told you, what if Finn Balor comes back? Does he get inserted into this [rivalry]?

LaBar: I don’t think you see Finn Balor until the night after WrestleMania return. I believe that would be great timing, to give him the extra few months to heal up. I don’t think they need him at the moment. This Jericho and Owens feud, which I thought was going to culminate with the two Canadians at the Survivor Series. Then I thought, okay, Roadblock in Pittsburgh; then it’s like, okay, at the Royal Rumble they’re going to go up against each other, but now he [Jericho] is in a Shark Cage.

Juice: They’re only doing the Shark Cage because they have an action figure with the Shark Cage. First they had it in NXT and now this.

LaBar: You have to sell the merchandise. Now, we have no other option than to say that this match is going to take place at WrestleMania. Forget ‘Fastlane’, this thing has got to culminate at WrestleMania.

Juice: I hope at ‘Fastlane’ there will be a culmination of that feud out of nowhere, and Goldberg and Lesnar.

LaBar: This has got to culminate at WrestleMania. I think these two are going to fight; whether it’s Jericho wins at the Royal Rumble to face Owens, or some kind of craziness that will happen at ‘Fastlane’, but I do not think; which I believe the internet is going to stand up and applause, but I do not think Roman Reigns is going to win this title. I think WWE knows Roman Reigns is a special commodity. Whether they boo him or cheer him, they care about him. I also don’t think WWE is ready to put the title back on him. I don’t think they necessarily need to put the title on him. You can have a Roman Reigns take on anybody like a Braun Strowman or a Bill Goldberg; something else of a novelty.