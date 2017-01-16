Backstage News on Upcoming ESPN XFL Special, Lana Has Marriage Concerns (Video), Former WWE Star Backstage at Live Event (Photo)

Backstage News on Upcoming ESPN XFL Special

As noted, ESPN will be airing a “30 for 30” documentary titled “This Was the XFL”, which will look at the short lived XFL promotion and will feature Vince McMahon, who headed the league alongside Dick Ebersol. The special debuts on February 2nd at 9pm EST, and The Wrestling Observer notes the piece will be a largely positive look at the football league, given that Charlie Ebersol, Dick’s son, is putting it together.

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura and Bob Costas will also be featured on the show, as Ventura did commentary for the XFL.

Former WWE Star Backstage at Live Event

As seen below, former WWE star Ted DiBiase was backstage at the WWE Live Event over the weekend in Jackson, Mississippi:

Great seeing one of my very good friends tonight in Jackson, Mississippi! Love ya @TedDiBiase! pic.twitter.com/3vD57oX1Kb — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 16, 2017

Lana Has Marriage Concerns

In the following preview for this week’s edition of “Total Divas” Lana shares her marriage concerns with Natalya and Renee Young: