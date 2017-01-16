WWE RAW Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

WWE RAW Results

January 16th, 2017

In Ring Segment: Roman Reigns Reigns says that he can't complain about what happened last week. As a member of the SHIELD, he used numbers to his advantage. Next time Reigns is in the ring with Owens, Owens will be the one left crying. Reigns declares that he will win the title and main event WrestleMania for the third time in a row. Paul Heyman interrupts and says that Brock Lesnar is here tonight. Heyman gets cut off by the loud "Goldberg" chant. Heyman reminds the crowd that Goldberg is not here this evening. Heyman says he is going to give everyone Royal Rumble spoiler. It is going to go like this: "Eat, Sleep, Eliminate, Repeat!" Reigns reminds Heyman that Lesnar isn't out with him right now and gets in his face. Kevin Owens' music hits and Owens and Jericho hit the ring. Owens tells both Heyman and Reigns they shouldn't be making any plans for WrestleMania because he is the champ. Jericho says Owens and he will be main eventing WrestleMania and the best part is that no matter who wins, they will remain the Co-Universal/U.S. champions. Seth Rollins hits the ring and says he is going to win the Royal Rumble. Braun Strowman storms the ring. Strowman gets right in Reigns' face. Brock Lesnar's music hits and he walks to the ring. Lesnar waits outside the ring. Sami Zayn attacks Strowman from behind. The faces clear the ring. Lesnar hits the ring and suplexes Reigns, then Rollins, and finally Zayn. Lesnar tells Strowman to get in the ring. Strowman gets on the apron, but thinks twice and hops down. Reigns Superman punches Lesnar. Reigns gets distracted by Owens. Lesnar picks up Reigns and F5s him out of his boots.