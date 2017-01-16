Jonathan Coachman Announces Kurt Angle For SportsCenter; Revels Vince’s Reaction When He Left WWE For ESPN



Moments ago Jonathan Coachman tweeted out that the first entrant in to the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class Kurt Angle will be his guest this Wednesday on ESPN’s Sportscenter:

This week is special. Our guest this Wed at 10p @SportsCenter will be the newest inductee into @wwe hall of fame- @RealKurtAngle. — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) January 16, 2017

Coachman was the featured guest on the most recent episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling.

During Coachman’s appearance on Bischoff on Wrestling this past Wednesday he spoke candidly about WWE’s reaction to him leaving the company for ESPN. You can find those quotes transcribed below.

JC: ESPN says, “We’d like to bring you in for an audition and if it goes well we’d like to offer you an anchor position.” I went up on that Friday. They called me on the way home and offered me the deal. The next week… this is a big reason I still respect Kevin Dunn and Vince McMahon so much. It got out very quickly that I’d been at ESPN. So he (Dunn) calls me in the next week and says, “Listen, I just want to know. Are you talking to ESPN? Are you thinking about leaving? We want to do a new deal with you.” I was like, “Kev, I’ve got to go. I have to go. If I don’t go now I’ll never know if I’m good enough. I’ll never know if I’ll get another chance.” He said, “Then we’re taking you off the air.” I thought for a second, “Am I being punished?” It was almost like he read my mind. He said, “You’re not being punished. We respect you so much. We know you are pregnant with your first child. We want you to be there for that. We are going to put Mick Foley in to your spot so he can start a little bit sooner.” I was doing commentary at the time for Smackdown I believe. I stayed home. I was there was there for the birth of my daughter. He (Dunn) said, “We’ll call if we need you.” Then a month later in July before I start at ESPN I get a call, “Hey we need you to come tape something in studio.” I get over to the studio and there is this big tent set up in the parking lot of the TV studio. They threw me a surprise going away party. Two months after. I hadn’t seen them in two months and they called me in for a going away party. I thought that spoke volumes for our relationship. Spoke volumes of them. I always tell people if you treat people with respect they are going to respect you back. My relationship with everyone there to this day is as good as the day I left.

Bischoff’s guest this Wednesday on Bischoff on Wrestling will be WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross:

