Triple H Comments On Kurt Angle’s WWE Hall Of Fame Announcement, Nia Jax Attacks Sasha Banks Before RAW (Video)

Kurt Angle

Shortly after WWE confirmed Kurt Angle will be in the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class, Triple H tweeted the following:

I’ve never seen an individual adapt and succeed in this industry so naturally. Proud to welcome @RealKurtAngle into the #WWEHOF. pic.twitter.com/7ERnuVvC4M — Triple H (@TripleH) January 16, 2017

Angle was revealed by ESPN.com as this year’s headlining name in the 2017 class of the WWE Hall of Fame. The ceremony takes place on Friday, March 31st at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Wrestlemania 33 weekend.

WWE RAW

The following video features a WWE.com exclusive, showing Nia Jax’s attack on Sasha Banks before tonight’s episode of WWE RAW: