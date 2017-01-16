WWE Hall Of Fame Ticket On Sale Date Moved Up, Luke Perry Watches His Son Compete As ‘Jungle Boy’ At Live Wrestling Event (Video)



WWE Hall Of Fame The ticket sale dates for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame have been changed again, but it’s a bit of good news as the tickets will now be on sale earlier than last reported. After the date was bumped back twice in the past two weeks, Ticketmaster now lists the WWE Hall of Fame tickets as going on sale this week. The presale will start on Wednesday, January 18th, and the public on-sale date is now listed as Friday, January 20th. The move comes after today’s earlier news of Kurt Angle being revealed as the headliner for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class; it is being speculated that a video announcement will take place on RAW and the ticket sale dates will likely be announced as well. The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony takes place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Friday, March 31st. Related: Kurt Angle Comments on WWE Hall of Fame Induction, When He Got the Call, Does His Deal Include a WrestleMania Match? Jungle Boy Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting former Beverly Hills 90210 star Luke Perry attended Underground Empire Wrestling’s F*ck the World 3 live event on Saturday because his son was competing on the card. Perry’s son, “Jungle Boy” Nate Coy”, was involved in the opening match competing against a local wrestler, and Perry filmed most of the match from the stands. Underground Empire Wrestling is largely known for hosting death matches; Coy is 19-years-old and just starting his wrestling career. You can watch highlights from the event in the video below.