Bill Apter Bids Farewell To Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka; Announces The Rock’s Mom For Podcast This Friday

Legendary pro wrestling journalist and 1Wrestling.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Apter has shared the above video to the official 1Wrestling YouTube channel wishing farewell to his friend Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka.

Apter has also announced on the official Facebook page for his podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? that his guest this Friday will be the mother of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ata:



