Bill Apter Bids Farewell To Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka; Announces The Rock’s Mom For Podcast This Friday

Nick Hausman

Legendary pro wrestling journalist and 1Wrestling.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Apter has shared the above video to the official 1Wrestling YouTube channel wishing farewell to his friend Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka.

Related: Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka Passes Away At The Age Of 73

Apter has also announced on the official Facebook page for his podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? that his guest this Friday will be the mother of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ata:


Subscribe: Is Wrestling Fixed? on iTunes

You can listen to the full archives of Is Wrestling Fixed? in the embedded audio player below:
bill-apterjimmy snukaNick HausmanThe Rock
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"