Chris Hero’s Final EVOLVE Opponents Confirmed, WWN Live Announces New Signee, Updated Lineup For EVOLVE 76 & 77

The following WWN Live Alert was issued today, revealing Chris Hero's final EVOLVE matches and opponents, a new signing for EVOLVE and more: We have major news on a talent signing for WWN, Chris Hero's last ever matches and more. Let's get to it…. January 16th: We are ecstatic to officially announce that Keith Lee has signed a WWN contract. Lee, known as half of the Pretty Boy Killers in Ring Of Honor, will go into the singles division in EVOLVE. Lee is officially added to EVOLVE on January 27th in San Antonio, February 24th in Joppa, February 25th in Queens, March 30th & 31st in Orlando and the WWN Supershow on April 1st in Orlando. Tickets available at www.TicketFly.com or www.MoreThanMania.com for the Orlando events. January 16th: Keith Lee is starting out in a big way. Chris Hero told us he wanted to wrestle someone that could step up and carry the independents. We have found that man in Keith Lee. It will be Hero vs. Lee at EVOLVE 76 on January 27th. January 16th: This means that the final two matches of Chris Hero have been set. It is Hero vs. Lee on January 27th and then Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr. on January 28th. Both matches are in San Antonio. After these matches, Chris Hero will go to NXT full time as Kassius Ohno. This means that EVOLVE is truly A Hero's Exit. Tickets are now on sale for what promises to be a very special weekend. Be a part of it live. January 16th: Please note that EVOLVE 77 on January 28th is an afternoon event and will be over in time to get dinner and catch NXT. The EVOLVE venue is just a few miles away from NXT! See Chris Hero's final match and then head over to NXT for a dream wrestling day! ATTN WRESTLERS- There will only be one WWN Seminar/Tryout in Texas this year. It will be January 27th. This is a special discounted Seminar/Tryout since we announced it on short notice. Over 25 talents have been booked on WWN events after taking part in a Seminar/Tryout, including Darby Allin, Jason Kincaid, The Gatekeepers and referee DA Brewer all getting full time jobs in EVOLVE. January 16th: Thank you for reading this evening's WWN Alerts. We close by looking at the current lineups for EVOLVE on Royal Rumble weekend in San Antonio: EVOLVE 76 – San Antonio, TX – January 27th – 8pm CST Main Event #1 – EVOLVE Tag Team Title Match

Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher & Jeff Cobb with Stokely Hathaway Main Event #2 Chris Hero vs. Keith Lee Grudge Match

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers Special Attraction Match

Matt Riddle vs. ACH Special Challenge Match #1

DUSTIN vs. Jason Kincaid Special Challenge Match #2 Jaka vs. Peter Kaasa Plus more to be signed with Chris Dickinson, Darby Allin and others!!! EVOLVE 77 – San Antonio, TX – January 28th – 2pm CST Main Event #1 – EVOLVE Title Match

Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway defends vs. Jeff Cobb Main Event #2 – Chris Hero’s Final Match

Chris Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr. No DQ Match Matt Riddle vs. DUSTIN Special Challenge Match #1 EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. ACH Special Challenge Match #2 EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. Laredo Kid Plus more to be announced with Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers, Darby Allin, Jason Kincaid, Peter Kaasa, Chris Dickinson, Jaka plus more!