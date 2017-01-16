WWE Honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, WWE RAW Dedicated To Jimmy Snuka, The Rock Pays Tribute To Snuka

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

WWE posted the following video tribute to Dr Martin Luther King Jr; the video aired during the opening of tonight’s episode of WWE RAW:

Jimmy Snuka

WWE opened tonight’s broadcast with a graphic honoring the late WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, who passed away earlier this weekend.

The Rock

The Rock posted the following photo on his Instagram account, honoring Snuka, his uncle:

