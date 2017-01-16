Top Independent Promotion Close To Deal For Show On WWE Network, Drew Galloway Announces 5 Star Wrestling’s Spike TV UK Deal (Video)

WWE Network

PWInsider.com is reporting WWE is close to finalizing a deal that would see Insane Championship Wrestling air on WWE Network.

The deal would reportedly be a multi-year deal for content from the Glasgow, Scotland based promotion; it is unknown if it would be for live or taped content. A verbal agreement is reportedly in place, and it could be finalized and announced as soon as this week.

This follows last month’s news of WWE polling fans about which independent promotions they’d like to see on WWE Network.

