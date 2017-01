Bully Ray

Bully Ray posted the following tweets, taking a dig at the practice of fans / journalists rating matches with a ‘star’ ranking system:

There is no such thing as a 6 star match, or 5 star, 4,3,2,1. Stars are not real… Money is… Its a business. — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) January 16, 2017

Whether on a mic or on my Twitter Machine, I can stir you smarks up like no other. I gave my last tweet 6 Cause ‘s dont mean — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) January 16, 2017

WrestleCircus

WrestleCircus (Austin, Texas) announced Zack Sabre Jr will be making his debut for the promotion at their upcoming February 19th live event:

WWE Smackdown Live

WWE aired the following promo taking a look at tomorrow night’s Steel Cage Women’s Championship match on WWE Smackdown Live: