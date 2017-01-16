Reported Name For Female Inductee For This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class *Spoilers*

PWInsider.com is reporting former WWE star “The Glamazon” Beth Phoenix is another name expected to be in this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class of inductees.

Phoenix is a former WWE Divas and WWE Women’s Champion; other rumored names for this year’s Hall of Fame class include Rick Rude, Diamond Dallas Page, William Regal, Christian, IRS and the Natural Disasters.

Related: The Latest Group Of Names Being Rumored For The WWE Hall Of Fame 2017 Class; Current NXT Talent, Former World Champions, More

Earlier today, Kurt Angle was confirmed as the first name and the headliner for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class. The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, March 30th 2017 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.