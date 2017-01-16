Two New Rumble Entrants Confirmed, Remember The Rumble With Hacksaw Jim Duggan, WWE Honors Jimmy Superfly Snuka (Videos)

WWE Royal Rumble

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro have both been confirmed as entrants in the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match. They defended and retained their titles against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on tonight’s episode of RAW.

Remember The Rumble

The following video features Hacksaw Jim Duggan recalling his win in the first-ever WWE Royal Rumble match in 1988:

Jimmy Snuka

WWE aired the following video package honoring the late WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka: