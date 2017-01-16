The Hardys Announce Their ‘Expedition Of Gold’, Brock Lesnar Confronts Multiple RAW Stars, Bayley Has A New Poem For Charlotte

WWE RAW

The following video features Bayley interrupting Charlotte’s promo on RAW to recite some poems about her chances at the WWE Royal Rumble. Charlotte started the night by revealing her strategy for Royal Rumble and ended up mocking Bayley and her childhood poems about being a WWE star:

Brock Lesnar

The following video features highlights from the opening of tonight’s episode of WWE RAW when Brock Lesnar confronted a group of WWE stars including Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman.

The Hardys

The following video features The Hardys announcing their ‘Expedition of Gold’ to go travel the world and win championship gold all over the world.

