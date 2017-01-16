Former WWE Champion Reportedly Scheduled For Tomorrow’s WWE Smackdown Live *Possible Spoiler*

PWInsider.com is reporting Mickie James is scheduled to be at tomorrow night’s WWE Smackdown Live television tapings in Memphis, Tennessee.

Mickie, who recently signed a reported three year deal with WWE to return, is expected to make her return on the WWE main roster in the near future, likely on the Smackdown brand.

While she did appear at NXT: Takeover Toronto as Asuka’s opponent, it’s unknown what WWE has planned for her when she returns to TV. It has been speculated that she will be revealed as the woman under the ‘La Luchadora’ mask that has been interfering in Becky Lynch’s feud with Alexa Bliss.

Lynch challenges Bliss for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in a Steel Cage match on tomorrow’s show.