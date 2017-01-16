WWE Airs Kurt Angle Hall Of Fame Promo (Video), Angle Talks About New AngleStrong App

Bill Pritchard
kurt angle

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Kurt Angle

WWE aired the following video promo on WWE RAW, announcing Kurt Angle’s 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction. WWE also confirmed an earlier report and announced tickets for this year’s Hall of Fame will go on sale to the public this Friday. A special pre-sale is scheduled to start on Ticketmaster on Wednesday.

AngleStrong

Kurt Angle also has an app coming out soon called AngleStrong, which will help recovering addicts manage their sobriety.

Angle, who has been sober for almost four years, spoke to CBS Pittsburgh, and explained why he decided to create the AngleStrong app:

“When you’re an addict you’re always an addict and if you’re ashamed to talk about it, you’re not going to help other people. I felt like it was time for someone to step forward and do something about it. Every person out there that’s an addict, you have an amazing story. You have a story to tell other people.”

Angle talked about the app having daily check-ins, meeting reminders and other tools to help recovery, adding:

“We’re going to be there with them the whole way through and that’s the thing is I want them to know they have security.”

You can watch highlights from the interview below:
