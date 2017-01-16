WWE Airs Kurt Angle Hall Of Fame Promo (Video), Angle Talks About New AngleStrong App

|
Kurt Angle
WWE aired the following video promo on WWE RAW, announcing Kurt Angle’s 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction. WWE also confirmed an earlier report and announced tickets for this year’s Hall of Fame will go on sale to the public this Friday. A special pre-sale is scheduled to start on Ticketmaster on Wednesday.
AngleStrong
Kurt Angle also has an app coming out soon called AngleStrong, which will help recovering addicts manage their sobriety.
Angle, who has been sober for almost four years, spoke to CBS Pittsburgh, and explained why he decided to create the AngleStrong app:
Angle talked about the app having daily check-ins, meeting reminders and other tools to help recovery, adding:
You can watch highlights from the interview below: