Nia Jax Shows No Remorse For Attacking Sasha Banks, The Rock, More Comment On Kurt Angle’s HOF Induction, Did You Enjoy RAW?

WWE RAW

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW featured a RAW Tag Team Championship match, Kurt Angle’s WWE Hall of Fame announcement, a big six man tag team match main event and more. Was it enough to call this week’s show a success? Let us know by voting in the poll and telling us what was right or wrong in the comments section below:

Nia Jax

The following video features Nia Jax commenting on her attack on Sasha Banks before RAW went on the air. Jax didn’t show any remorse for attacking Sasha as she was getting her knee looked at; Jax said Sasha isn’t a boss and she’s just a wannabe.

Related: WWE RAW Results (1/16): The Beast Brock Lesnar is Unleashed, Tag Titles on the Line, Huge Six-Man Main Event!

Kurt Angle

The following tweets feature reactions from a number of wrestling stars and personalities reacting to the news of Kurt Angle’s WWE Hall of Fame induction:

Huge! Had some amazing title matches w/ this Olympic gold medalist. Congrats my friend. Truly one of the best men I’ve ever met. #WWEHOF https://t.co/L0ZjW3i6ax — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 17, 2017

It was always an honor to be in the ring with @RealKurtAngle . Congratulations to one of the best our industry has ever seen. #Glorious pic.twitter.com/UyRqOJvsGn — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) January 17, 2017

Congrats to @RealKurtAngle on his forthcoming induction into the WWE Hall of Fame,’Class of 2017! — Howard Finkel (@howardfinkel) January 17, 2017

@RealMickFoley @RealKurtAngle @WWE get him in the Royal Rumble and blow the roof off that dump — Shane (@SocialAssassin2) January 17, 2017

Nobody showed the world what kind of wrestler I could be & put me over more than @RealKurtAngle He’s a true legend & finally in the #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/6Degz6bxRo — Drew Galloway (@GallowaySpeaks) January 17, 2017