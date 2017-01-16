Nia Jax Shows No Remorse For Attacking Sasha Banks, The Rock, More Comment On Kurt Angle’s HOF Induction, Did You Enjoy RAW?

|
WWE RAW
Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW featured a RAW Tag Team Championship match, Kurt Angle’s WWE Hall of Fame announcement, a big six man tag team match main event and more. Was it enough to call this week’s show a success? Let us know by voting in the poll and telling us what was right or wrong in the comments section below:
Nia Jax
The following video features Nia Jax commenting on her attack on Sasha Banks before RAW went on the air. Jax didn’t show any remorse for attacking Sasha as she was getting her knee looked at; Jax said Sasha isn’t a boss and she’s just a wannabe.
Kurt Angle
The following tweets feature reactions from a number of wrestling stars and personalities reacting to the news of Kurt Angle’s WWE Hall of Fame induction: