Lana Teases Confrontation Between Rusev & Kurt Angle, NJPW Announces New English Commentary Team

Nick Hausman
WWE Superstar Lana has posted the following tweet congratulating Kurt Angle on the announcement that he is joining the WWE Hall of Fame as well as teasing a confrontation between he and Rusev:

NJPW Announces New English Commentary Team

On the latest episode of the podcast Killing The Town former ECW/WWE personality Don”Cyrus” Callis announced that he and ROH’s Kevin Kelly will be the new English commentary team for all NJPW streaming events going forward.

NJPW has announced that all of their events through August will include live english commentary. Here is the list of announced NJPW events through August:

  • 2/4 – New Beginning in Sapporo
  • 2/11 – New Beginning in Osaka
  • 3/6- 45th Anniversary
  • 3/20 – New Japan Cup 2017
  • 4/9 – Sakura Genesis 2017
  • 5/3 – Wrestling Dontaku
  • 6/3 – Best of Super Junior 24 Finals
  • 6/11 – Dominion 2017
  • 7/1 – G1 Climax Special in USA
  • 7/2 – G1 Climax Special in USA
  • 7/17- G1 Climax Opening
  • 8/11 -G1 Climax Finals
  • 8/12 -G1 Climax Finals
  • 8/13 – G1 Climax Finals
