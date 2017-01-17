Lana Teases Confrontation Between Rusev & Kurt Angle, NJPW Announces New English Commentary Team

Lana Teases Confrontation Between Rusev & Kurt Angle

WWE Superstar Lana has posted the following tweet congratulating Kurt Angle on the announcement that he is joining the WWE Hall of Fame as well as teasing a confrontation between he and Rusev:

Congrats @RealKurtAngle on being inducted to the #WWEHOF2017 ! I have dreamed of one thing for your hall fame speech…. @RusevBUL#CRUSH — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) January 17, 2017

NJPW Announces New English Commentary Team

On the latest episode of the podcast Killing The Town former ECW/WWE personality Don”Cyrus” Callis announced that he and ROH’s Kevin Kelly will be the new English commentary team for all NJPW streaming events going forward.

NJPW has announced that all of their events through August will include live english commentary. Here is the list of announced NJPW events through August: