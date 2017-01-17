Samoa Joe Calls Kurt Angle An, “Unparalleled Adversary”, Latest WWE Studios Film Released Today

Nick Hausman
Photo Credit: Wikipedia.org

Photo Credit: Wikipedia.org

Samoa Joe Calls Kurt Angle An, “Unparalleled Adversary”

WWE NXT Superstar Samoa Joe has posted the following to Twitter in regards to the announcement that Kurt Angle is going in to the WWE Hall of Fame:

Samoa Joe was infamously Kurt Angle’s first post-WWE feud and opponent in TNA. Many consider their confrontation to be one of, if not the, greatest moments in TNA history.

Latest WWE Studios Animated Film Released Today

WWE Studios released the animated film Surfs Up 2 today on DVD. The film features The Undertaker, Triple H, Vince McMahon, John Cena and Paige. It is worth noting that Paige was not featured in recent advertising.
John CenaKurt Anglepaigesamoa joeThe UndertakerTriple HVince McMahon
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"