The Latest On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Fastlane Status, Jim Ross On Eric Bischoff’s Podcast Tomorrow

The Latest On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Fastlane Status

Dave Meltzer noted on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that as of this week Brock Lesnar is not scheduled to be at WWE Fastlane. Goldberg is currently announced as appearing.

Brock Lesnar’s next bout is not scheduled to be until WrestleMania 33 and his planned opponent right now is Goldberg.

Meltzer also said that since Brock isn’t supposed to have a match til Mania it will be interesting to see if WWE has him wrestle on RAW before then.

Jim Ross On Eric Bischoff’s Podcast Tomorrow

Former WCW President and RAW GM Eric Bischoff has announced on his personal Twitter account that WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross will be joining him on his podcast Bischoff on Wrestling tomorrow:

The two will discuss their shared time together in WCW and WWE, their thoughts on WWE’s global expansion and much more.

You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below: