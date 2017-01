Sean “X-Pac” Waltman was the most recent guest on The Tomorrow Show and below are some excerpts from his interview.

You can view the full interview in the embedded video player above.

Related: Sean Waltman Talks Regrets On The Tomorrow Show (Video)

On how Moolah was jealous of Mae’s late stardom:

Moolah was the big star for all those years, right? But in the later years Mae eclipsed her and Moolah didn’t take it very well. Moolah was, it was obvious Moolah was a bit jealous.

On how Jericho might be the best opponent for Kurt Angle and whether Jericho would do the honors: