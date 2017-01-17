Floyd Mayweather Offers to Train Ronda Rousey (Video), Dillinger and Aries in WWE 2k17 DLC Pack, New WWE Studios Movie Released

Dillinger and Aries in WWE 2k17 DLC Pack As noted, NXT stars Austin Aries and Tye Dillinger are in the new WWE 2K17 Future Stars Pack which is now available for $8.99 and is also included as part of the game’s Season Pass. New WWE Studios Movie Released In this clip from “Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania,” the Hang 5 – voiced by WWE Superstars – make their arrival. The movie is out today, and features the voices of John Cena, Triple H, The Undertaker, Paige, Vince McMahon and Michael Cole: Floyd Mayweather Says He Will Train Ronda Rousey TMZ Sports recently caught up with undefeated boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather, and during the brief interview Mayweather says he would be willing to train Ronda Rousey if she wants to fight again: