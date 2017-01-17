Floyd Mayweather Offers to Train Ronda Rousey (Video), Dillinger and Aries in WWE 2k17 DLC Pack, New WWE Studios Movie Released

Nick Paglino

floyd mayweather

Dillinger and Aries in WWE 2k17 DLC Pack

As noted, NXT stars Austin Aries and Tye Dillinger are in the new WWE 2K17 Future Stars Pack which is now available for $8.99 and is also included as part of the game’s Season Pass.

New WWE Studios Movie Released

In this clip from “Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania,” the Hang 5 – voiced by WWE Superstars – make their arrival. The movie is out today, and features the voices of John Cena, Triple H, The Undertaker, Paige, Vince McMahon and Michael Cole:

 

Floyd Mayweather Says He Will Train Ronda Rousey

TMZ Sports recently caught up with undefeated boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather, and during the brief interview Mayweather says he would be willing to train Ronda Rousey if she wants to fight again:
Austin Ariesfloyd mayweatherRonda Rouseytye dillingerUFCvideoWWEwwe studios
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"