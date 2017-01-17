Kenny Omega Reveals Why He Was Disappointed with His Match Against Okada New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kenny Omega recently talked to Tokyo Sports, following his highly acclaimed match against Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11. The interview is written in Japanese, but Chris Charlton transcribed some quotes seen in the Tweet below. During the interview Omega stresses the importance of the bout being recognized as match of the night, and said the only reason why he is disappointed with the bout is because he lost: Kenny Omega’s Tokyo Sports interview https://t.co/na6K0w21kPpic.twitter.com/8zVqDW3tVZ — chris charlton (@reasonjp) January 17, 2017 John Cena Squats with Al Roker on His Shoulders As noted, John Cena returned to co-host the “Today” show this morning, and below is a photo of Cena squatting with show host Al Roker on his shoulders: Thank you @TODAYshow and yes @tamronhall my name is #JohnCena and I can squat @alroker off to #SDLive #EarnTheDay pic.twitter.com/r6UdGmNh8c — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 17, 2017