Updated WWE Royal Rumble PPV Card: Special Start Time, Confirmed Rumble Match Participants, 4 Title Matches and More

Following last night’s edition of WWE Raw, below is the updated card for the WWE Royal Rumble PPV taking place on January 29th in San Antonio.

In the video below, it is noted that the Rumble will have a special start time of 7pm EST, and WrestleZone will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of the event so be sure to join us!

WWE Championship Match:

-AJ Styles (c) vs John Cena

WWE Universal Title Match:

-Kevin Owens (c) vs Roman Reigns

WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage.

Raw Women’s Title Match:

-Charlotte (c) vs Bayley

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match:

-Rich Swann (c) vs Neville

30-Man Royal Rumble Match:

-Participants include Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, The Miz, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus