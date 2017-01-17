Updated WWE Royal Rumble PPV Card: Special Start Time, Confirmed Rumble Match Participants, 4 Title Matches and More

|
Following last night’s edition of WWE Raw, below is the updated card for the WWE Royal Rumble PPV taking place on January 29th in San Antonio.
In the video below, it is noted that the Rumble will have a special start time of 7pm EST, and WrestleZone will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of the event so be sure to join us!
WWE Championship Match:
WWE Universal Title Match:
Raw Women’s Title Match:
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match:
30-Man Royal Rumble Match:
AJ StylesBayleyBrock LesnarCharlotteGoldbergJohn CenaKevin OwensNevilleRich SwannRoman ReignsThe UndertakerWWEWWE Royal RumbleHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?