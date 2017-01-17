News for Tonight’s WWE Smackdown and 205 Live: Steel Cage Title Match, Hall of Famer & Segment Returns, “I Forfeit” Match, WZ Coverage

Nick Paglino

wwe smackdown

Tonight, WWE will broadcast this week’s editions of Smackdown Live and 205 Live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN.

Announced for Smackdown Live tonight is the return of the King’s Court segment hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. Also on Smackdown tonight Alexa Bliss will defend the WWE Smackdown Women’s Title against Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match.

Tonight’s WWE 205 Live will feature Jack Gallagher vs. Ariya Daivari in an “I Forfeit” match.

Be sure to join WZ tonight at 8pm EST for complete live coverage of both Smackdown Live and 205 Live!
alexa-blissariya daivariBecky Lynchjack gallagherjerry lawlerWWEWWE 205 LiveWWE Smackdown
