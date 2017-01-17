Tonight, WWE will broadcast this week’s editions of Smackdown Live and 205 Live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN.

Announced for Smackdown Live tonight is the return of the King’s Court segment hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. Also on Smackdown tonight Alexa Bliss will defend the WWE Smackdown Women’s Title against Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match.

Tonight’s WWE 205 Live will feature Jack Gallagher vs. Ariya Daivari in an “I Forfeit” match.

