WWE 205 Live and NXT Star Injured

wwe 205 live

WWE.com has announced the following:

Tajiri suffered a right knee injury and is not currently medically cleared to compete, WWE.com has learned.

The Japanese Buzzsaw was injured during a recent NXT TV taping.

Stick with WWE.com for more on this story as it develops.
