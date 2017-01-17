January 17, 2017 SHARE Credit: Wikipedia.org WWE.com has announced the following: Tajiri suffered a right knee injury and is not currently medically cleared to compete, WWE.com has learned. The Japanese Buzzsaw was injured during a recent NXT TV taping. Stick with WWE.com for more on this story as it develops. SHARE ON FACEBOOK SHARE ON TWITTER News for Tonight's WWE Smackdown and 205 Live: Steel Cage Title Match, Hall of Famer & Segment Returns, "I Forfeit" Match, WZ Coverage Watch John Cena's "Fitness Challenge" on the "Today" Show, Trailer for WWE 2k17 Future Stars DLC Pack (Videos) TajiriWWEWWE 205 Live Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!