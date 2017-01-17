Watch John Cena’s Fitness Challenge Segment on the “Today” Show

As noted, John Cena returned to co-host the “Today” show this morning, and the following video has been released featuring Cena’s Fitness Challenge on the show:

Trailer for New WWE 2k17 Future Stars DLC Pack

As noted, the new Future Stars Pack for WWE 2K17 adds five Superstars – Austin Aries, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Mojo Rawley and Tye Dillinger – to the playable roster. The pack is available now and below is the official trailer: