WWE Edits Fan Reaction to Roman Reigns Losing the U.S. Title, This Week’s WWE Raw Top 10 Video

WWE Edits Fan Reaction to Roman Reigns Losing the U.S. Title

WWE has released a highlight video of Roman Reigns losing the U.S. Title on WWE Raw last week, and at the 2:33 mark in the above video a fan is seen celebrating Jericho’s win.

During last night’s replay of the same video on Raw, WWE edited the fan reaction so that it now looks like the fan was stunned and upset with Reigns’ loss. You can check out a split screen photo of the two reactions below:

They changed the guy jumping for joy to a shot of him looking upset in the package for Roman losing last week on #RAW. pic.twitter.com/dZyrvpgIs7 — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 17, 2017

