January 17th, 2017

Report by Josh Lopez for WrestleZone.com Shane McMahon’s Announcement: JUST ANNOUNCED: The #WWEChampion will have to defend his title in the ELIMINATION CHAMBER at @WWE Elimination Chamber! @shanemcmahon #SDLive pic.twitter.com/VEqJckjSDU — WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2017 What’s up Memphis? In just two weeks time, the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas will host the Royal Rumble. 30 Superstars featuring The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Baron Corbin and Dean Ambrose to name a few. All of them are competing for a chance to be in the main event of WrestleMania. Shane goes on to announce that the WWE Championship will be defended inside the Elimination Chamber at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PPV. AJ Styles comes down to the ring to interrupt Shane. Styles wants to know after he does what he does best at the Royal Rumble, Beat Up John Cena, is Shane really going to make him defend his title in the Elimination Chamber? Shane says that Styles will defend the title if he’s still the champion. Will it be around the waist of John Cena for Elimination Chamber? Over Styles dead body. That’s a hot head decision. Maybe Shane should consult with the champ before doing something so stupid. Shane lets Styles know that he’s running Smackdown. The only person he consulted with was Daniel Bryan. They want the best of the best to be in the Elimination Chamber and become the champion and go on the road to WrestleMania. Shane calls Styles one of the best. What he has done in the ring over the last year has been phenomenal. However, the only thing that is not phenomenal is his attitude. Maybe Styles should take the WWE Title and his attitude and go back to Japan. Styles has never been in an Elimination Chamber match and now he is being forced to defend his title? John Cena comes out to interrupt Styles. Styles wants Cena to shut up. Cena shouldn’t be allowed to say anything when his brother in law gifts him a title match. The WWE Universe doesn’t care about AJ Styles Why is Smackdown against him? Styles wants to know who is next to come out and try to steal his spotlight?