Share your thoughts on tonight’s WWE 205 Live in the Disqus section below by using the #WrestleZone hashtag. If you’re on social media, use #WrestleZone to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show, and we want you to share our exclusive coverage page by using the social media buttons below!

Tweet WWE 205 Live Results

January 17th, 2017

Report by Josh Lopez for WrestleZone.com First Match: Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander Split-legged moonsault by @CedricAlexander, even with an injured leg!! ONE TWO NOOO!! #205Live pic.twitter.com/hJqNUvVkYw — 205Live (@WWE205Live) January 18, 2017 Alexander tells Alicia Fox to go to the back. Noam Dar appears at ringside and attends to the very upset Alicia Fox. Alexander with a right hand that knocks Dar off the ring apron. Dar and Gulak starts double teaming Alexander. Alexander with a boot to the face of Gulak. Alexander with a suicide dive that wipes out both Gulak and Dar. Alexander continues to beat down Noam Dar. Gulak chop blocks Alexander. A collection of referees come back to separate all three men. Noam Dar stomps on Alexander’s head. Alexander hobbles back into the ring. The bell finally rings and Alexander lands a big boot. Gulak drives his knee to the injured leg of Alexander. Alexander dropkicks Gulak. Alexander with a enziguri from the ring apron. Alexander goes for a suplex, but Gulak blocks it. Gulak with a dragon screw leg whip to Alexander. Gulak continues to work on the injured leg of Alexander. Gulak with the cover for a one count. Gulak with a Shin Breaker for a two count. Gulak tries to hyper extend the knee of Alexander. Alexander with a boot to the face of Gulak. Alexander tosses Gulak to the outside. Alexander with a series of clotheslines to Gulak. Alexander lands a knife edge chop. Gulak kicks Alexander in the gut. Alexander lands a big back elbow in the corner. Alexander with a Springboard Split Legged Moonsault for a two count. Gulak applies a side headlock. Alexander with a forearm to the back of Gulak’s neck. Alexander with a knee to the midsection of Gulak. Alexander goes for the Lumbar Check, but his leg gives out. Gulak chop blocks the other leg of Alexander. Gulak with a belly to back suplex with a bridge to pickup the victory. Winner: Drew Gulak