Who Are the Current Top 5 Favorites to Win the Royal Rumble?, Hardys Call Out Current WWE Champs, ROH Announces Big Title Match

Who Are the Current Top 5 Favorites to Win the Royal Rumble?

According to the sports betting site Paddy Power, The Undertaker is the current odds-on favorite to win this year’s Royal Rumble match. The Dead Man’s odds are currently at 5/6.

Rounding out the top 5 favorites are Braun Strowman, Randy Orton and Chris Jericho with 6/1 odds, and Finn Balor whose odds are at 7/1.

Hardys Call Out Current WWE Champs

As noted, The Hardys have announced their “Expedition of Gold” quest and have challenged numerous tag team champions from various promotions.

Amongst the names specifically called out by Matt Hardy are WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro, WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha, The Young Bucks and more.

ROH Announces Big Title Match

Ring of Honor has announced the following: