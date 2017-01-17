Rockstar Spud Discusses Jeff Jarrett & Dutch Mantel’s Impact Roles, Newest TNA Creative Team Member, More

Tomorrow morning at 10 am CST a brand new episode of WrestleZone Radio’s WZ Weekly will be released. It will feature an exclusive, in-depth interview with TNA Impact Wrestling’s Rockstar Spud. Below are a few transcribed comments from Spud’s interview. The full audio and more transcribed quotes from it will be released tomorrow morning as part of WZ Weekly. Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes On what the creative team is like in TNA now that Anthem Sports is in control: RS: The creative team was the same. They did a very good job. I think at the last tapings some of the stuff that you are going to see was so good. We ended the tapings with a “Service of Matrimony” so to speak. A “Wedding” if you may. Nothing beats a wrestling wedding but just wait til you see it. I’m not going to tell you what’s going to happen or what you are going to see but you just wait. That was some of the best, probably the best wrestling wedding I’ve seen. I want to put full praise on the newest member of our creative team Madison Rayne for what an exceptional job she did in putting that all together. When you are new to a creative process and whatnot you’ve obviously got certain things that you want to prove and everything like that. I thought it was one of the best pieces of business I’ve ever seen or been involved with. On what was different backstage at the last set of Impact Wrestling tapings now that Anthem Sports is in control: RS: The only differences were that Double J was backstage obviously helping Ed transition in to his new role as the President of the company. Also Dutch Mantel was backstage as an advisor. I worked extensively with Dutch along with Aron Rex during that week. I’ve got a man with nearly forty years experience to pick the brain of. Awesome. I’m a student of the game and I absolutely love talking to Dutch. Some of the other topics that Spud talks about in tomorrow’s interview include: Winning British Bootcamp

Fellow British Bootcamp winner Mark Andrews in the WWE UK Tournament

The hot UK scene at the moment and WWE’s attempts to take control of it

Getting to work closely with “Broken” Matt Hardy

Total Nonstop Deletion

The transition of power in TNA

More… Related: Major Name Returns At Tonight’s TNA Impact Wrestling TV Tapings *Spoilers* You can listen to more pro wrestling podcasts from WrestleZone Radio in the embedded audio player below: