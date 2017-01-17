Justin LaBar & Nick Hausman Break Down Chris Jericho’s US Title Win & TNA’s Sale To Anthem Sports (Videos)

Each week WrestleZone pro wrestling analysts Justin LaBar and Nick Hausman are featured in a variety of short videos for 120 Sports breaking down the big news of the week from the world of pro wrestling.

120Sports will begin making some of their weekly pro wrestling videos available via their YouTube channel from time to time. This week Nick & Justin took a look at Chris Jericho’s WWE US Championship win as well as TNA’s sale to Anthem Sports.

